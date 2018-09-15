Davis Cup wrap: Croatia, France in-charge

Croatia leads the USA 2-0 after day one of the Davis Cup semi-finals while France looks in control over Spain in the second tie on Friday.

In Zadar, Borna Coric gave Croatia the 1-0 lead by defeating American Steve Johnson 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3 in the opening rubber.

🇭🇷2️⃣🆚0️⃣🇺🇸 It was all Croatia on the opening day of #DavisCup semifinal action in Zadar! pic.twitter.com/DysTCnwjb3 — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 14, 2018

Marin Cilic then put Croatia firmly in the driving seat, when he defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-1 6-3 7-6(5), to put the hosts 2-0 ahead.

From the word go, Cilic was in control by dominating the opening two sets. Tiafoe made his opponent work hard in the third before the Croatian won the tiebreaker 7-5 to give his country a solid lead after day one.

A debut to remember ✅

An epic 5-setter ✅

Drama throughout ✅ It was a dream start for France in the #DavisCup semifinal in Lille!

🇫🇷2️⃣🆚0️⃣🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/hZ7Zl9YI1X — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 14, 2018

In the second semi-final at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, France’s Benoit Pair outplaying an injured Pablo Carreno-Busta of Spain 7-5 6-1 6-0 in the opening rubber.

“I’ve waited a long time for this and it’s a dream to win on my debut,” said Paire afterwards. “Though it’s been a long time, hopefully, it’s not too late for me and I’ll get more chances.”

French number one Lucas Pouille battled for three hours 41 minutes, coming from a set down, to somehow get past Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6 7-6(5) 6-4 2-6 6-4 to put his country 2-0 ahead.