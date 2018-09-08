Djokovic downs Nishikori to reach final

Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Juan Martin del Potro in the final of the US Open.

“It means the world to me. I am trying to be the best that I can be,” Djokovic said.

“I am working hard every day and trying to reach certain heights that I visualise every time I accomplish something big.

“I don’t see any limits. I keep on going and hopefully you are enjoying my tennis.”

The No. 6 seed was relentless throughout his two-and-a-half hour victory over his Japanese opponent, the only minor concern being an inability to convert break points, the Serb only winning only four out of 17.

“I thought I came in today from the first point with a great intensity, great focus,” Djokovic said. “You have to execute the shots against Kei Nishikori, who is one of the quickest movers.”

“I thought in the important moments I came up with some good second serves, some good first serves. I was returning well. I was putting [constant] pressure on him, trying to move him around the court, take away the rhythm from him, not give him the same look always,” Djokovic said. “The match was really, really good from my side.”

Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, admitted that Djokovic was too good for him on the day.

“[He’s] playing very solid everything: serve, return, groundstrokes. He was playing aggressive. Yeah, I didn’t have [the] energy to stay with him,” the No. 21 seed said.

Nishikori, 28, was aiming to become the second Japanese player to reach a US Open final at this year’s tournament, following Naomi Osaka’s semi-final win over Madison Keys on Thursday in the women’s tournament.

Djokovic will face 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on Sunday aiming to win his third US Open, having previously triumphed in New York in 2011 and 2015. He will be bidding for his 14th Grand Slam title.

Del Potro and Djokovic have played 18 times in all, with the Serb having won 14 of the encounters.

“I personally like him very much, not just as a player but as a person. He’s a dear friend, someone that I respect a lot,” Djokovic said.

“We all felt for his struggles with injuries that kept him away from the tour for two, three years. He’s a big-time player. He’s a big-match player. He’s a Grand Slam winner. He’s playing [the] tennis of his life, without a doubt, in the last 15 months,” he said.

