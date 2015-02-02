Janowicz battles past Brown

The fifth seed from Poland suffered a 6-2 reverse in the first set against his German opponent before fighting back to win the second and third 7-6 (7/1) 7-5 respectively in a match lasting an hour and 47 minutes in France.

Seventh seed Joao Sousa saw off 20-year-old Laurent Lokoli of France with a straight-sets victory.

The world number 49 from Portugal claimed a 6-2 6-4 win in an hour and eight minutes to reach the second round where he faces Tobias Kamke.

Earlier on Monday, Germany’s Kamke advanced after completing a 2-6 6-3 7-5 comeback victory over French wildcard Vincent Millot.

The action on Tuesday includes 2002 winner Paul-Henri Mathieu taking on Japan’s Taro Daniel, while 2013 runner-up Benoit Paire comes up against Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.