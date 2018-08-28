Nadal backs Paris dress code rule change

World No.1 Rafa Nadal has backed the French Open’s consideration of a dress code for the 2019 event.

The current regulations at Roland Garros allow players to dress as they please, while a month later in July at Wimbledon, players must stick to the SW19 tradition by wearing all-white clothing on court with extremely limited sponsorship visible.

In Paris, at this year’s French Open, Serena Williams wore an all-in-one “superhero” Black Panther catsuit to widespread acclaim, mixed with criticism from fans and media alike.

Serena’s “Black Panther” outfit banned at Roland Garros

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli has since reacted by saying that he did not want to see the outfit again.

“I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far,” he was quoted as saying by Tennis Magazine. “It will no longer be accepted.

“One must respect the game and the place.”

The 11-time Roland Garros champion, Nadal, has backed the call for a dress code at the tournament, as is the case with Wimbledon.

“I think that everybody is fair to do whatever works better for the tournament,” Nadal said. “I really believe when you have a tournament like Wimbledon that they do what they want.

“You cannot say to another event that they have to do another thing. That’s my opinion.

“Why if Wimbledon has they own rules, why Roland Garros cannot have it?”