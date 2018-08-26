Nike’s response to Serena catsuit ban a hit on social media

Nike scored a big hit on social media with their response to the French Open banning Serena Williams’ catsuit.

Tournament officials at Roland Garros confirmed that Williams will not be able to wear the catsuit she recently sported in Paris at next year’s tournament.

While Williams herself has said she is not offended by the change in dress code, many fans and ex-players are.

Former tennis legend Billie Jean King took to Twitter to slam the decision, saying the ‘policing of women’s bodies’ must stop.

The policing of women’s bodies must end. The “respect” that’s needed is for the exceptional talent ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ brings to the game. Criticizing what she wears to work is where the true disrespect lies. https://t.co/ioyP9VTCxM — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 25, 2018

And sportswear company Nike – one of Williams’ biggest sponsors – scored an even bigger hit by saying that Serena doesn’t need her costume to be a hero to new moms and tennis fans everywhere.

You can take the superhero out of her costume, but you can never take away her superpowers. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/dDB6D9nzaD — Nike (@Nike) August 25, 2018

To date the Twitter post has been liked over 170,000 times and retweeted more than 75,000 times.