Five sub-plots to the US Open men’s draw

We take a look at five major storylines heading into the year’s final Grand Slam championship, the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

1. Has the Djokovic era resumed?

Back in 2015/16 there was no player more dominant in men’s tennis than Novak Djokovic.

After winning the 2016 French Open by defeating Andy Murray in the final, Djokovic held all four Grand Slam titles in what was dubbed the ‘Nole Slam’.

But injury troubles and a loss of focus and motivation combined to end his dominant reign not long after that historic achievement, and suddenly the unstoppable Serb looked all too human.

What followed was a lengthy and determined quest to regain his position in the men’s game, an epic journey that finally reached its destination when Djokovic defeated World No 1 Rafael Nadal in last month’s Wimbledon final to win his 13th Grand Slam crown.

The 31-year-old then followed that up with victory over World No 2 Roger Federer in the final of the Cincinnati Masters to become the first and only player in tennis history to complete the career Golden Masters by winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 events at least once.

It seems the Djokovic era has resumed almost as quickly as it ended back in 2016, and the Serb has once again become the player to beat in men’s tennis.

The US Open will definitely confirm whether Djokovic is truly the dominant force he once was, or whether the resurgent Nadal and Federer era will continue.

2. Is Federer finally reaching the end?

There’s no doubt that Roger Federer is still one the best players on the Tour, as he regularly reaches the business end of big tournaments, but could the end finally be near?

Federer seemed on top of the world earlier this year when he retook the World No 1 spot from Nadal not long after securing his 20th Grand Slam title, but since then he’s had to look on as the Spaniard once again clinched the Roland Garros crown and Djokovic stole the show at Wimbledon.

When Djokovic was at the top of his game a couple of years ago, Federer was no real match for him when it came to the big matches.

And with the Swiss ace having just celebrated his 37th birthday it seems inevitable that age will catch up with him at some point.

With Djokovic back in the picture, it could spell the beginning of the end of Federer’s recent resurgence.

That’s why Federer will be going all out at the US Open to prove he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

3. Can Nadal defend his title?

No one is surprised when Rafa Nadal wins the French Open. After all, he’s done it 11 times in the last 14 years to cement his reputation as the most dominant clay court player in the history of the game.

But his win at last year’s US Open somehow seemed an even more momentous occasion: Nadal’s first Grand Slam victory in a city other than Paris in four years.

And it only served to emphasise that the Federer/Nadal era had well and truly returned, as the duo shared all four of the 2017 Grand Slams between them.

But, as we’ve already covered, a certain player by the name of Novak Djokovic is back in the picture, and with his comeback, the days of Nadal and Federer dominating all before them seem likely to be at an end.

Like Federer, then, Nadal will be going all out to prove that he can still win Grand Slams away from Roland Garros even when Djokovic was around – particularly after his epic defeat to Djokovic at Wimbledon last month.

4. Can the new generation finally show their worth?

Many fans and pundits expected the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Dominic Thiem to start taking the game away from their older rivals and turn their talent and youth into Grand Slam victories.

But as we’ve all seen, this eventuality has not come to pass.

Rather than see the young guns come to the fore and the students eclipse the masters, tennis fans have instead been treated to another wave of Federer and Nadal Grand Slam victories, followed by return of Djokovic.

These 30-somethings continue to show the 20-somethings how it’s done, and the new generation must be starting to wonder if the older generation will ever go away.

To be honest, nothing we’ve seen so far this year suggests that the likes of Dimitrov, Zverev and Kyrgios are going to be challenging the throne any time soon.

If they hope to convince us otherwise, they’ll have to pull out all the stops at Flushing Meadows.

5. Is Tsitsipas ready to soar?

His name doesn’t exactly flow off the tongue, but Stefanos Tsitsipas’ silky smooth game has everyone talking.

It seems a bit strange to talk about this 20-year-old Greek youngster in the context of challengers for the US Open title, considering he hasn’t even won an ATP title yet, but it’s a measure of just how much excitement he is generating in the men’s game that it doesn’t seem out of place.

Tsitsipas has enjoyed a meteoric rise into the world’s top 15 after a series of hugely impressive results that have included several wins over big-name opponents.

At the recent Rogers Cup in Toronto he defeated no less than four top 10 players to reach the final: Thiem, Djokovic, Zverev and Kevin Anderson.

He lost in the final to Nadal, who also beat him in the Barcelona final earlier this year, but there’s no doubt the big guns now know all about Tsitsipas and what he can do.

Just listen to Nadal talk about him.

“He has everything. He has a very complete game. Big serve. Great shots from the baseline. He’s brave. He’s young. He has everything. If he’s able to keep improving, and the normal thing is he will do it, he will be fighting for the most important titles of the world of tennis immediately.”

While the likes of Dimitrov, Zverev and Thiem have so far failed to challenge the reign of the older generation when it mattered, in Tsitsipas we might finally have a player who can do exactly that.

In fact, he might already have begun.