Serena named highest paid female sports star

Serena Williams has been named the highest paid female athlete on a top ten list dominated by her fellow tennis superstars.

The 23-time grand slam winner has endured a tumultuous time on and off the court since the birth of her first child Olympia in September 2017, but still remains one of the most highly endorsed athletes on the planet.

Williams topped the famous Forbes list despite earning just $62 000 in winnings during June 2017 to June 2018. Her total earnings topped $18 million, several million ahead of second place Caroline Wozniacki.

Interestingly, when Forbes released the top 100 highest earning athletes in June, no woman were featured as Williams and rival Maria Sharapova had dropped out of the bracket, which was headed by boxer Floyd Mayweather.

Sharapova had topped the female version of the Forbes list for 11 consecutive years until she tested positive for meldonium and served out a 15-month doping ban. Despite this, the Russian superstar still makes into the top five earners this year.

The only two non-tennis players in the top ten are Indian badminton star PV Sindhu who comes in at $8.5 million and race car driver Dana Patrick who earned $7.5 million.

Forbes’ top ten highest paid female athletes and their earnings:

1 Serena Williams (tennis) – $18.1m

2 Caroline Wozniacki (tennis) – $13m

3 Sloane Stephens (tennis) – $11.2m

4 Garbine Muguruza (tennis) – $11m

5 Maria Sharapova (tennis) – $10.5m

6 Venus Williams (tennis) – $10.2m

7 PV Sindhu (badminton) – $8.5m

8 Simona Halep (tennis) – $7.7m

9 Danica Patrick (race car driving) – $7.5m

10 Angelique Kerber (tennis) – $7m