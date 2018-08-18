Watch Federer argue with chair umpire

Roger Federer is known for being a gentleman on and off the court, but even he can lose his cool sometimes.

During a very tense quarter-final against Swiss rival Stan Wawrinka at the Cincinnati Masters, Federer had a heated verbal exchange with chair umpire Fergus Murphy.

Wawrinka – who was a set up – drilled forehand that was called out by the lineswoman but the chair umpire didn’t hear the call. Wawrinka then won the next point to seal the game, after which Federer took up the issue with Murphy…

Federer would recover from a set down to edge Wawrinka in a second set tiebreaker then win the final set to book place in the semi-finals against 11th seed David Goffin on Saturday.