Halep makes Cincinnati quarters

Top seed Simona Halep reached the last eight with few issues at the rain-hit Cincinnati Masters on Friday.

The 26-year-old Romanian needed one hour and 29 minutes, coming from a break down in each set, to beat Australian 16th seed Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-4 and to set up a clash later in the day against Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko.

After her victory, Halep acknowledged that Barty had been a tricky match.

“It was a tricky match, she was a tough opponent,” Halep said. “It was difficult to find rhythm today. “We were both in trouble during the match.

“I’m happy to go through and tonight I have another match.”

Ukrainian, fifth seed, Elina Svitolina advanced efficiently to the last eight when she defeated 16-year-old American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-4.

Svitolina’s next opponent will be Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, who was a three-set winner against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 triumph.