Federer, Djokovic through at Cincinnati Masters

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro all reached the quarter-finals of the rain-hit Cincinnati Masters on Friday.

The tenth-seeded Djokovic picked up where he left off early in the third set on Thursday to get past defending champion Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The chase for the Career Golden Masters continues for @DjokerNole. The five-time finalist secures his spot in the #CincyTennis QFs, ousting defending champion Grigor Dimitrov 2-6 6-3 6-4. He meets Milos Raonic next. 📹: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/RaAvYbGZW6 — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 17, 2018

Second seed Roger Federer was a straight-set winner against Leonard Mayer, going through 6-1, 7-6 (6) to set up an all-Swiss quarter-final clash against Stan Wawrinka, who saw off Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-4, 6-3.

Juan is moving on… @depotrojuan is through to his *THIRD* QF here, besting Nick Kyrgios 7-6(4) 6-7(6) 6-2. Next up: David Goffin.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/Q2C1xHIvAQ — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 17, 2018

Fourth seed Juan Martin del Potro beat Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-2 while seventh seed Marin Cilic defeated Russian Karen Khachanov 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.

Del Potro will next face Belgian 11th seed David Goffin, who thumped sixth seed Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-4.