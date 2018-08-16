Federer and Djokovic disagree on best-of-five sets debate

As tennis fans debate the pros and cons of best-of-five sets matches, legendary duo Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have also weighed in on the debate.

Andy Murray recently said he’d had a change of heart about the matter. After commentating on Juan Martin del Potro’s quarter-final defeat to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, he now questions whether any matches should go to five sets.

Federer, at least, doesn’t agree. In fact, the Swiss ace reckons more tournaments should embrace five-set matches outside of Grand Slams in order to increase excitement.

“I would add more best of five sets matches in finals,” Federer told the Tennis Channel.

"I'm happy I'm healthy this time around…"@RogerFederer is back in Cincinnati for the first time since 2015.

The 7-time champ spoke to us following his win.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/iJYj9aPxD1 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 15, 2018

“In Masters 1000 we have more opportunities to have five-set matches, definitely at the World Finals.

“On the ATP Tour we don’t have any five-set matches, they’re all at the Slams, Davis Cup and Olympics finals. I know it’s for player protection, but I feel it’s an opportunity wasted.”

But recent Wimbledon champion Djokovic doesn’t agree, arguing that in today’s fast-paced society, viewers have shorter attention spans and demand quicker results.

“I actually heard him [Federer] speak about it, he said best of five he would make it,” Djokovic said.

"No shot clock…I don't like it." @DjokerNole shares his thoughts on rule changes following his win.#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/bRtn4JM4sG — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 15, 2018

“I am against that. I would have even Grand Slams best of three.

“This new generation of tennis fans and Millenials, they don’t have a great attention span and they want things to happen very quickly.

“So for the players as well and to attract more people and viewers of a younger audience we have to keep tennis matches dynamic and shorter.”