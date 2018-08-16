Muguruza comeback ends in defeat

Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko knocked out defending champion Garbine Muguruza after recovering from a break down in the deciding set to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The Spaniard was playing in her first match since Wimbledon after suffering from an arm injury.

“I think it was a very ugly match, but I’m happy that I fought,” Muguruza said after the match.

“You know, the level wasn’t very high, but at the end she managed to come back in the third set and play better and found a way to keep winning and win the match.”

“I felt good. I’m happy that I didn’t feel pain,” she said. “Obviously I didn’t have a lot of practices to try to recover, so I had to manage a little bit. I’m happy that I didn’t felt pain. I competed. It didn’t go my way. I’m going to take that positive and keep training for US Open.”

Meanwhile, Kiki Bertens reached the third round after second seed Caroline Wozniacki was forced to retire with a knee injury.

“I’m sorry that she had to retire,” Bertens said. “I hope she’ll be better soon and ready for [the US Open]. From my side, it’s a little bit tough to play at night. I’d rather play during the day when it’s warm, but I was just trying to play aggressive.”

Wozniacki called the trainer at 5-4 down in the first set and retired shortly after her Dutch opponent claimed the set after winning the next game.

Bertens now faces Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who defeated her Greek opponent Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

Top seed Simona Halep’s match was suspended with the Romanian 4-3 up in the final set against Alisa Tomljanovic of Australia. Tomljanovic took the first set 6-4 before Halep fought back to take the second 6-3.

All Wednesday’s results

K Bertens def. C Wozniacki 6-4 Ret’d

L Tsurenko def. G Muguruza 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

A Kontaveit def. M Sakkari 6-1, 6-3

A Sabalenka def. K Pliskova 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

S Stephens def. T Maria 6-3, 6-2

E Mertens def. R Peterson 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)

E Makarova def. A Cornet 6-2, 6-0

A Barty def. K Kanepi 7-5, 6-3

A Kerber def. A Pavlyuchenkova 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

M Keys def. C Giorgi 6-2, 6-2