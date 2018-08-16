Djokovic nets comeback win in Cincinnati

Novak Djokovic bounced back from a set down to defeat Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 on Wednesday in the second round of the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The Wimbledon champion, who is seeking his first Cincinnati title, broke Frenchman Mannarino five times in the process and hit five aces. After the match the world number 10 confessed to not having felt 100 percent during the contest.

“I didn’t have a great night and wasn’t feeling that well for the first set-and-a-half. I made it through with the help of the doctor and God,” a laughing Djokovic said. “Credit to him [Mannarino] for playing well in the first set but I wasn’t myself.”

“Patches of the match today were played well, but certain patches, not really well. I’m still trying to find the proper level of tennis on the hard-court. I’m trying to raise the level a little bit each day. As the matches get tougher now and the opponents are higher ranked, I’m going to need that consistency.”

The quest continues… 💪@DjokerNole books his spot in the round of 16 at #CincyTennis with a 4-6 6-2 6-1 triumph over Adrian Mannarino. pic.twitter.com/iJzRJ7xrEf — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 15, 2018

Earlier in the day unseeded Dutchman Robin Haase beat world number 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to secure a last 16 clash with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Upset Special 🙌 @robin_haase knocks off No.3-seeded Alexander Zverev 5-7 6-4 7-5 for his first Top 10 win of the season. #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/I5o6T3Ge0x — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 15, 2018

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic also recovered from losing the first set in his match against Romanian qualifier Marius Copil, going on to win 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, this year’s Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson earned a straight sets victory over Jermy Chardy and will play David Goffin next after the Belgian won in three sets against Benoit Paire of France.

Milos Raonic set up an all-Canadian last 16 showdown with Denis Shapovalov by defeating Malek Jaziri of Tunisia 6-3, 7-5.

All Wednesday’s results:

N Djokovic def. A Mannarino 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

R Haase def. A Zverev 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

M Cilic def. M Copil 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4

K Anderson def. J Chardy 7-6 (8-6), 6-2

D Goffin def. B Paire 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

M Raonic def. M Jaziri 6-3, 7-5

P Carreno Busta def. B Klahn 6-4, 6-4