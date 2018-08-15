Kyrgios forgets his tennis shoes

Nick Kyrgios arrived on court at the Cincinnati Masters only to discover he had left his tennis shoes behind.

The Australian tennis star cuts a controversial figure, having been fined repeatedly for tanking matches and for on court outbursts.

Kyrgios has even gone as far to say that he doesn’t like tennis and would prefer to play basketball. Well this dream almost came true when he arrived on court in Cincinnati on Tuesday, because all he had was the basketball shoes he was wearing…

It was refreshing to see the world number 18 deal with the situation with grace, rather than throwing a tantrum.