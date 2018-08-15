Kvitova dumps Serena out in Ohio

Eighth seed Petra Kvitova held firm on Tuesday evening to send Serena Williams crashing out of the Cincinnati Masters.

Williams had cruised through her first-round match in Ohio without too much trouble, but faced a more determined opponent in Kvitova, the two-time Wimbledon champion meeting Williams head on as the duo battled it out over three sets 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Kvitova started well, breaking Williams twice on her way to the first set, only for the 23-time grand slam champion to turn things around in the second, earning a break at the fifth attempt during a marathon third game.

Another break in game seven was enough to level things up, before Williams broke again in the first game of the decider to gain an early advantage.

She couldn’t hold onto it though, as Kvitova immediately hit back and then broke Williams for a fourth and final time in game six, the Czech holding on to claim the win after approximately two hours on court.

Kvitova will face France’s Kristina Mladenovic in the last 16 after she defeated Viktoria Kuzmova 6-3, 6-0.

Also into the round of 16 was sixth seed Caroline Garcia after she beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 7-5.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine also advanced after downing Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-6(7-1), 4-6, 6-4, while Karolina Pliskova (9) made it through after a 6-3, 6-3 win over Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska.

Tuesday’s other scores:

M Sakkari def. N Osaka 6-3, 7-6(8-6)

T Maria def. A Kiick 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

E Makarova def. A Bogdan 6-3, 6-2

A Barty (16) def. M Vondrousova 6-3, 7-5

E Mertens (15) def. M Rybarikova 6-4, 6-2

P Martic def. D Kasatkina (12) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

K Bertens def. C Vandeweghe 6-2, 6-0

C Giorgi def. A Sevastova 6-2, 6-3

A Pavlyuchenkova def. A Krunic 6-1, 6-0

K Kanepi def. V Lepchenko 2-6, 6-3, 6-1

A Anisimova def. T Babos 6-3, 6-4