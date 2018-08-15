Federer cruises in Cincinnati

Roger Federer got his 2018 hard court season off to a good start on Tuesday with a comfortable straight sets win over Peter Gojowczyk at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The Swiss star, who has not played since his heartbreaking quarter-final loss to Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon on July 11, had more than enough to defeat the 47-ranked German, eventually winning 6-4, 6-4.

After a slow start, Federer got the break he needed in the fifth game as his opponent missed a backhand down the line. He managed to hold on, saving three break points three games later to clinch the first set.

A break in the first game of the second set was all Federer needed, as he lost just six points on serve in a series of comfortable holds, sealing the win in just 73 minutes.

Federer, who turned 37 last week, will play Leonardo Mayer in the round of 16 after the Argentine saw off the challenge of Lucas Pouille 7-6(8-6), 6-4.

Earlier in the day, David Goffin was victorious in his first match, beating last week’s finalist from Toronto Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3 to set up a match with France’s Benoit Paire.

Nick Kyrgios also advanced, even after forgetting his shoes, although the Australian 15th seed needed a marathon third-set tiebreaker to overcome America’s Denis Kudla 6-7(7-2), 7-5, 7-6(11-9).

All Tuesday’s results:

H Chung def. J Sock 2-6, 6-1, 6-2

M Copil def. P Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2

B Coric def. D Medvedev 6-2, 6-3

M Fucsovics def. H Hurkacz 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(8-6)

R Haase def. F Krajinovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

K Khachanov def. A Ramos-Vinales 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

M Raonic def. D Lajovic 6-3, 6-3

M Zverev def. D Dzumhur 6-3, 6-4