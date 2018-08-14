Nadal, Zverev and Murray confirmed for Beijing

The China Open, on October 1-7 in Beijing, has been blessed with a very strong group of players taking part, with the likes of, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev and Andy Murray all confirmed so far.

The Beijing ATP World Tour 500 tournament is clearly going have one of the strongest fields outside Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events.

Joining Nadal, Zverev and Murray are: American John Isner, Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, Britain’s Kyle Edmund and Borna Coric of Croatia.

Isner is the latest player to be confirmed by the tournament organisers.

This will be the sixth time the World No.9 will be taking part at the Beijing event, having reached the quarter-finals four times, semifinal once and was a losing finalist to Nadal in 2017.