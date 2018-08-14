Serena bounces back in Ohio

Serena Williams made a strong comeback in Cincinnati on Monday, breezing past Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2 and into the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

The former world number one suffered the worst loss of her career two weeks ago in San Jose, but bounced back well against her Australian opponent.

Williams hit eight aces and 27 winners, while winning 17 of 19 points on first serve as she restricted Gavrilova to just three games in their 65-minute match.

She will meet eighth seed Petra Kvitova in the next round.

“I realized after Wimbledon that this is a journey for me. It’s going to come,” said Williams, who was playing just her sixth tournament since giving birth to her daughter last September.

Williams conqueror in San Jose 12 days ago, Johanna Konta, was not so fortunate, as she crashed out in three sets to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-4, 3-6, 3-6.

Also on Monday, Madison Keys (13) took three sets to see off fellow American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, dropping the first set before eventually winning 3-6, 7-6(7-3), 6-4.

To every tennis 🔒, there is a 🔑@Madison_Keys reaches the second round on her seventh match point with a 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 win over compatriot Mattek-Sands at @CincyTennis. pic.twitter.com/9lbL24TIt2 — WTA (@WTA) August 13, 2018

France’s Kristina Mladenovic also went through after tenth seed Julia Goerges of Germany pulled out with a calf injury while 6-4, 3-2 down.

Other Monday results:

V Azarenka def. C Suarez Navarro 6-7(5-7), 6-2, 6-4

A Kontaveit def. B Strycova 6-3, 6-0

L Tsurenko def. D Collins 6-0, 6-2

A Tomljanovic def. I Begu 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

S Kuznetsova def. S Vogele 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(7-5)

V Kuzmova def. A Sasnovich 6-0, 4-6, 6-1