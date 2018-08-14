Murray makes early exit in Cincinnati

Andy Murray’s continued comeback from a long-term hip injury suffered a blow on Monday when the former world number one lost his first round match at the Cincinnati Open.

The two-time champ lost out in three sets to 16th seed Lucas Pouille as the Frenchman beat Murray for the first time in his career 6-1, 1-6, 6-4.

Murray got off to a slow start in just his fourth tournament in just over a year, but recovered strongly in the second set, dropping just four points on serve as he leveled the match.

His comeback didn’t extend into the third set, however, as Pouille broke the Brit immediately on a double fault and held onto the break to seal his first win in five attempts over Murray.

“I’m very happy, especially with the way I fought until the end,” Pouille said. “I tried to do my best in the third set and then until the end I played very aggressive and I’m very pleased with that.”

Anything you can do I can do better. 👌 reaction from @la_pouille #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/Cx17kR6lIT — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 13, 2018

Pouille will face Argentina’s Leonardo Mayer in the next round after he defeated America’s Michael Mmoh 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

In other action, Japan’s Kei Nishikori progressed with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Russia’s Andrey Rublev while 14th seed Kyle Edmund of Britain also advanced after beating American MacKenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2.

The comeback of @stanwawrinka continues! 🇨🇭💪 The Swiss edges Diego Schwartzman 6-2 4-6 6-3 to set a round two clash with Kei Nishikori at #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/grCoWhKi3G — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 14, 2018

Swiss star Stan Wawrinka also made it through, the three-time slam winner defeating 12th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Other Monday results:

P Carreno Busta (13) def. R Gasquet 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

P Gojowczyk def. J Sousa 2-6, 6-4, 7-5

S Querrey def. J Isner (9) 4-6, 7-6(7-5), 6-7(7-5)

J Chardy def. F Verdasco 6-1, 6-2

B Paire def. D Ferrer 6-2, 6-2

B Klahn def. M Marterer 7-6(7-1), 6-4

D Shapovalov def. F Tiafoe 7-6(8-6), 3-6, 7-5