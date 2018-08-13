Nadal reflects on 80th tournament victory

World number one Rafael Nadal continued his superlative season with his 80th tournament win at the Rogers Cup on Sunday.

The Spaniard dropped just one set in Toronto and eased past rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets for a 33rd Masters 1000 title. The victory also moves him to 80 career ATP titles, which is fourth on the all time list and 14 behind the legendary Ivan Lendl.

“It was a very positive first set for me today,” the 32-year-old said after the match.

“I think I played well. Probably the best first set or best set of the whole event for me. And then in the second, we were not winning a lot of points on the opponent’s serve. And then we arrived the moment that I had to close the match and I played a horrible game.

“So after that, he started to play better. I got a little bit tight and nervous and then he had a set point in that second set. I’m very happy to have this trophy with me again. It means a lot. It has been a fantastic week, a very positive one.”

Nadal has claimed the silverware no less than four times at the event, making the Canadian Masters his most successful hard-court event. It Also books his spot in the ATP World Tour finals at the end of the season.

“Canada is a place that I feel comfortable,” Nadal continued.

“I play well. That’s it. And I played with the Canadian colors during the whole event.

“The 80th tournament win is of course a great number, an important one. I’m very happy. But it’s about another Masters 1000. Masters 1000s are tournaments that are so difficult to win, sometimes are even more difficult to win Masters 1000s than Grand Slams because you can’t avoid tough opponents. And that’s it.”