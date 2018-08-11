Zverev unhappy over ‘pathetic’ loss to Tsitsipas

Defending champion Alexander Zverev was in no mood to be nice after losing to Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Rogers Cup taking place in Toronto on Friday.

Tsitsipas continues upsets with Zverev triumph

The 19-year-old Tsitsipas, came from a set down in their quarter-final clash, to beat 21-year-old German 3-6, 7-6(11), 6-4 and set up a semi-final meeting with big-serving South African Kevin Anderson.

WHAT A WIN! Stefanos Tsitsipas' dream run continues in Toronto! He saves two match points to defeat Alexander Zverev 3-6, 7-6(11), 6-4 and reach his first Masters 1000 semifinal #RogersCup pic.twitter.com/2umKWLp5we — Rogers Cup (@rogerscup) August 10, 2018

Tsitsipas has been looking very good in Toronto, having also beaten Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the third round, prior to his meeting with Zverev.

After his loss, Zverev was in no mood for niceties saying that he felt the match was ‘absolutely pathetic on all levels’.

“I don’t think he played that well. I think the match was absolutely pathetic on all levels,” Zverev said afterwards.

“I’m very honest with you guys (the press). Today was an absolute pathetic match I don’t even think he played well.”

Tsitsipas, who was extremely excited at having reached his first ATP Tour Masters 1000 semi-final, said: “I’m confused now, is this real?” said Tsitsipas.

“This shows that with dedication and work, dreams do come true.”