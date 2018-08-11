Tsitsipas continues upsets with Zverev triumph

Stefanos Tsitsipas completed a hat-trick of upsets at the Rogers Cup after the Greek teenager eliminated defending champion Alexander Zverev to book a place in the semi-finals.

Tsitsipas sent Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic packing on the way to his quarter-final tie against world number three Zverev, and his dream run continued in Toronto after coming from behind to win 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Trailing by a set, the 19-year-old saved two match points in the second before eventually winning a marathon tie break to level the match.

As Zverev clocked up a number of unforced errors in the decider, Tsitsipas took advantage and claimed victory thanks to a double fault from the German.

Tsitsipas said: “I’m confused now, is this real? This shows that with dedication and work, dreams do come true.”

Tsitsipas will face Wimbledon runner-up Kevin Anderson in the semi-finals after the big-serving South African crushed Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2.

A comeback victory secures @RafaelNadal a place in the #RogersCup semi-finals. Tops Cilic 2-6 6-4 6-4 for first SF on a hard court this season. pic.twitter.com/3D9WGoxKxB — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 11, 2018

Number one seed Rafa Nadal battled back to beat Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, despite neither player being at their best. Cilic made 43 unforced errors and was able to convert just three of 14 break points.

“It is a very important victory. The match became so difficult,” Nadal said.

Nadal will take on Russia’s Karen Khachanov, who took less than an hour to get the better of Holland’s Robin Haase 6-3, 6-1.