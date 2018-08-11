Halep blasts schedule after booking semi spot

Simona Halep criticised her gruelling schedule at the Rogers Cup, despite booking her place in the semi-finals with a straight sets win over Caroline Garcia.

After finally getting the better of Garcia in a competitive first set, world number one Halep cruised through the second for a 7-5, 6-1 victory and a place in the final four in Toronto for the fourth year on the spin.

Sixth seed Garcia started the match well, but paid the price for a total of 31 unforced errors.

However, Halep was in a spiky mood afterwards after completing her third match in the space of two days, due to rain delays earlier in the week.

“I am very upset about it,” said Halep.

“I talked to my team about this and all of them are upset. I never complained about the schedule, but today was enough.”

Halep will face Australia’s Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals after she crushed Holland’s Kiki Bertens 6-3, 6-1.

Although Bertens had beaten Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova earlier in the tournament, Barty won nine of the final 10 games of the match.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens was equally impressive after easing to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova.

Stephens will face Svitolina for a spot in the final after the fifth seed beat Belgium’s Elise Mertens 7-5, 6-3.