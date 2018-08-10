Nadal battles past Wawrinka in Toronto

Rafa Nadal held off the challenge of a rejuvenated Stan Wawrinka, as the world number one booked his place in the Rogers Cup quarter-finals.

Nadal had to battle it out to overcome fit-again Wawrinka, but the Spaniard eventually prevailed 7-5, 7-6 in the weather-affected last 16 encounter.

The rain worked in Nadal’s favour in the opening set, with Wawrinka serving to level the match at 6-5 before the heavens opened. When the players returned to the court after a 47 minute delay, Nadal grabbed the break with a cross court backhand.

Wawrinka was then serving for the set at 5-4 in the second, but Nadal broke back and forced a tie break, which he won to progress to the last eight.

“I [fought]. I stayed with the right attitude. I won the match. I’m very happy with that,” said Nadal.

“I’m very happy to see Stan playing so well again. I know how tough it is from my personal experience [to come back]. If he is healthy, I have no doubt he will be back in the right position and fighting for the biggest events.”

Elsewhere in the last 16, number two seed Alexander Zverev cruised past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2.