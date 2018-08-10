Halep beats Williams after double duty day

Simona Halep booked her place in the quarter finals of the Rogers Cup after beating Venus Williams for her second win of the day.

After Wednesday’s matches were pushed back 24 hours because of the weather, both Halep and Williams faced the tough task of playing twice on Thursday in Montreal.

Halep overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a gruelling encounter that lasted more than three hours in the afternoon, but the world number one shrugged off the fatigue factor to coast past Williams 6-2, 6-2.

Point of the match! The grit of @Simona_Halep is too much for Williams and the World No.1 finds the pass! #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/u3FTi8PmCl — WTA (@WTA) August 10, 2018

Williams – who had earlier beaten Sorana Cirstea – had her knee heavily taped and after Halep won the first two games of the match, the Romanian never looked back.

Although Williams survived four set points, Halep eventually took the first set. A backhand winner on her third match point in the second then ended the contest after just one hour and 11 minutes.

“It’s never easy to play either of the Williams sisters, and even though she was struggling, I knew I had to be focused on every ball, and stay focused until the end,” said Halep.

“She wasn’t feeling great on the court and it definitely wasn’t her best day, but I just tried to focus on my own game as much as possible and make her move. And I’m happy to be the quarter-finals now.”

In other last 16 encounters, Maria Sharapova suffered a 6-3, 6-2 defeat to sixth seed Caroline Garcia, while Elina Svitolina triumphed 6-3, 6-4 over Johanna Konta.