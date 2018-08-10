Halep and Williams advance in Canada

Simona Halep and Venus Williams became the latest top seeds to advance to the third round of the Rogers Cup on Thursday.



Top seed Halep was pushed to the limits by an inspired Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, but emerged victorious 7-6(9), 4-6, 7-5 in a three hour marathon.



Neither gave an inch in the opening set, with the Russian saving three set points in the tiebreaker before Halep won the set.



One break of serve would be enough for Pavlyuchenkova to claim the second set and she looked on the verge of an upset when 4-2 up in the third. But an determined Halep showed the fight that has seen her rise to the top of women’s tennis to break back twice for victory.

“It was a great match, a great fight,” said the diminutive Romanian on court afterwards.

“She played unbelievable and was fighting until the end. I won the match, and I’m really happy that I could fight until the end. With this support, it’s impossible to give up.”



The win earns her a date with seven-time major winner Venus Williams, who defeated Sorana Cirstea 7-6(4), 6-4 in 90 minutes.



Elsewhere, Johanna Konta eased past former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1.