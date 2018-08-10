Djokovic stunned at Rogers Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas earned one of the biggest victories of his career when he defeated Novak Djokovic at the Rogers Cup on Thursday.

The rising Greek star battled past the former world number one 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3 in a touch over two hours on the hard courts of Toronto.

Djokovic had scant opportunity throughout the encounter, with Tsitsipas saving the only two break points the Serb earned by playing fearless tennis. Despite serving against one of tennis’ best returners, Tsitsipas managed to out-point the 13-time grand slam winner, never dropping a service game.

The second set tiebreaker went Djokovic’s way to force a decider, where Tsitsipas ran out to 3-0 lead after being 15/40 down in the third game. A sizzling cross court forehand eventually earned him match point and he put Djokovic away, cuing an emotional celebration from the 19-year-old.

First ever win over Djokovic.

First ever win over Djokovic.

First time into a Masters 1000 quarter-final.

Earlier in the day, fourth seed Kevin Anderson fired 15 aces in his straight set 7-5, 6-3 win over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

The win earns the South African a date in the quarter-finals with the talented Grigor Dimitrov, who needed all of two and half hours to battle past Francis Tiafoe 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(4).