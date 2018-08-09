Cilic getting closer to winning more slams

Croatian Marin Cilic feels that he ‘is a better player than in the past’ and is a lot closer to winning more grand slams.

The 29-year-old, World No.7, feels his consistency is a lot better and due to him always trying to improve his game, things are looking good going forward.

The big-serving Cilic won his only grand slam title at the 2014 U.S. Open in New York and was a finalist at Wimbledon in 2017 plus the 2018 Australian Open.

In an interview carried by Tennis World, Cilic said: “I feel that with my consistency with my game, I’ve kept myself improving the past couple of years, always finding some more things that I could improve, that I could look into a bit more.

“I feel that new chances are going to come up and that I’m getting closer to winning some more Grand Slams.”

With regard to the Masters 1000s events, currently happening in Toronto and then next week at Cincinnati, Cilic said: “They are big tournaments. I’m also peaking my form to play well at these. You have to take every single week as seriously as you can.

“These weeks are extremely important also for my game and the confidence. I’m definitely going to peak my form for these tournaments here and try to play the best I can.”

In the Round of 32 action, in Toronto yesterday, sixth-seeded Cilic defeated countryman Borna Coric in three sets and will next be up against 11th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina for a spot in the quarter-finals.