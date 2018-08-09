Nadal cruises through in Canada

Rafael Nadal moved into the last 16 of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over temperamental Benoit Paire of France.

Paire, who made the headlines for his epic tantrum in Washington last week, kept his temper under control against the top seed, but had no control over the outcome of the match as he was soundly beaten.

Nadal raced into a 3-0 lead and was never in trouble as he closed out the first set in just 38 minutes.

The second set was more complicated as the duo put together seven consecutive breaks of serve, before Nadal came out on top, holding twice to seal the win.

Harder than it looked…@RafaelNadal secures victory over a tricky Benoit Paire, 6-2 6-3.#RogersCup pic.twitter.com/zXmS1G6fLr — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 9, 2018

The Spaniard, looking for his first win in Montreal since 2013, will face Stan Wawrinka in the last 16 after he squeezed past Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics. The Swiss saved four match points in an epic deciding set tiebreak for a 1-6, 7-6(7-2), 7-6(12-10) win.

We Stan.@stanwawrinka saves four match points en route to defeating Fucsovics 1-6 7-6(2) 7-6(10). Plays Nadal next!#RogersCup pic.twitter.com/VjlqRQSQEJ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 9, 2018

Second seed Alexander Zverev also progressed, defeating Bradley Klahn of the US, 6-4, 6-4.

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic (9) ended the run of local player Peter Polansky with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win to set up a last-16 tie with Stefanos Tsitsipas after he upset seventh seed Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-6(8-6).

Wimbledon runner up Kevin Anderson (4) was also a winner, the lanky South African seeing off Evgeny Donskoy 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(7-0).

Teenage sensation Denis Shapovalov kept Canadian hopes alive with a straightforward 6-3, 7-5 win over 14th seed Fabio Fognini of Italy. The 19-year old will meet Robin Haase of the Netherlands in the next round after he dispatched Juan Martin del Potro’s replacement Mikhail Youzhny 7-5, 6-2.

Wednesday’s other scores:

M Cilic (6) def. B Coric 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

G Dimitrov (5) def. F Verdasco 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(7-5)

I Ivashka def. R Harrison 7-6(7-5), 6-4

K Khachanov def. P Carreno Busta (12) 6-4, 7-6(7-3)

F Tiafoe def. M Raonic 7-6(7-4), 4-6, 6-1

J Isner (8) def. P H Herbert 7-6(7-3), 6-2

D Schwartzman (11) def S Querrey 6-4, 3-6, 6-1