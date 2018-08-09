Svitolina, Stephens beat the rain in Montreal

Defending champion Elina Svitolina took advantage of her opponent’s injury misfortune to progress into the last 16 at the Rogers Cup on Wednesday.

Svitolina was 4-3 up in the deciding set when Mihaela Buzarnescu went down with an ankle injury that resulted in her leaving the court in a wheelchair.

Romanian Buzarnescu had beaten the Ukrainian fifth seed in their last two meetings, but was unable to complete a hat-trick after fighting back to level the match in the second set tiebreaker.

Very tough to see players getting injured that badly on court. I wish @MikiBuzarnescu a veryyyy speedy recovery! Stay strong! pic.twitter.com/cAv0BRQqnc — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) August 8, 2018

Svitolina will now face the winner of the match between Victoria Azarenka and Johanna Konta. That match was postponed until Thursday because of rain with Konta leading 6-3, 3-0.

Also delayed by rain was top seed Simona Halep, the Roland Garros champion was trailing 4-3 when played was halted for the night.

Meanwhile, US Champion Sloane Stephens also made it through to the next round with an emphatic 6-0, 6-2 win over Canadian wild card Francoise Abanda.

Another comfortable winner was Maria Sharapova, the former world number one a 6-0, 6-2 winner over compatriot Daria Kasatkina.

Sharapova will play France’s Caroline Garcia in the last 16 after she defeated Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia 6-4, 1-6, 3-6.

The surprise of the day came as Wimbledon winner and fourth seed Angelique Kerber was downed 6-4, 6-1 by Alice Cornet of France.

Very happy with the big win today and the journey goes on @CoupeRogers 🤩💪! Merci à mes amis québécois pour leur soutien et leur bonne humeur ❤ #intothe3rdround #allez pic.twitter.com/DxymchV1WY — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) August 8, 2018

Wednesday’s other results:

C Suarez Navarro def. L Tsurenko (retired) 6-4, 3-2

A Barty (15) def. A Van Uytvanck 7-6(9-7), 6-2

A Sevastova def. M Puig 6-4, 6-7(11-9), 1-6

E Mertens def. S Zhang 6-2, 6-7(7-2), 6-0

K Bertens def. K Pliskova 6-2, 6-2