Kvitova through, Muguruza pulls out

Petra Kvitova enjoyed a comfortable win in her first match at the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Anett Kontaveit.

The number eight seed became the first player to reach the third round in her first appearance since Wimbledon, serving strongly throughout to hold off Estonian opponent at bay.

She's back! 🥰 In her first match since Wimbledon, 2012 #CoupeRogers champion @Petra_Kvitova pushes past Kontaveit 6-3, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/HfxJpQlDwR — Coupe Rogers (@CoupeRogers) August 7, 2018

“Overall, was a great match for me,” Kvitova said afterwards. “I’m pretty happy with my transition from grass to hard court.”

Another player happy with her performance was Maria Sharapova, the three-time grand slam champion completing her rain-delayed match, beating Sesil Karatantcheva 6-1, 6-2 to set up a second round tie with compatriot Daria Kasatkina.

¡Tercera victoria en Montreal! ¡Mañana más! 🇨🇦😜 Great win today! Happy with my level! See you tomorrow again! #CoupeRogers 🇨🇦👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WrhTdaM03P — Carla Suarez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) August 7, 2018

Garbine Muguruza, meanwhile, pulled out of her second tournament in a week with an arm injury. She was scheduled to play Anastasija Sevastova, her place taken by Olympic champion Monica Puig instead.

In other action, former world number one Victoria Azarenka went through after defeating France’s Kristina Mladenovic 6-0, 6-1, while 16th seed Naomi Osaka of Japan went out after losing 7-6(7-2), 6-2 to Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.

Tenth seed Julia Goerges of Germany also progressed thanks to a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Lucie Safarova.

Other results:

S Zhang def. B Krejcikova 7-5, 7-5

D Kasatkina def. M Sakkari 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

A Pavlyuchenkova def. C McHale 6-3, 6-2

E Mertens (14) def. E Bouchard 6-2, 6-4

M Buzarnescu def. Q Wang 6-2, 7-5

K Bertens def C Zhao 6-1, 6-2

A Sabalenka def A Bogdan 6-4, 4-6, 6-3