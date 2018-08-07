Nadal to face Paire in Toronto

World No.1 Rafa Nadal, who will be in action on Wednesday against Frenchman Benoît Paire in the Rogers Cup, feels this weeks tournament is not an indicator of how he will fare at the US Open.

CLICK HERE for more tennis

The 32-year-old Nadal, who is the defending US Open champion, said how well he does this week in Toronto or next week in Cincinnati is not a good yardstick to gauge his form, as playing conditions are very different to New York, where the fourth grand slam of the year takes place in September.

“I think what happens here (Toronto) or in Cincinnati will not have a big impact on the US Open,” Nadal said. “Of course, the good results would be good for the confidence, but the conditions are completely different: the courts and especially the ball.

“I know from experience that if I play well here and in Cincinnati it will be a little easier to play well in the US Open, but not decisive.

“I did not play very well last year (in Montreal) but I played well in the US Open and won it,” he said.

“In 2005, I won here and lost the third round at the US Open. If you win and play well in these two tournaments and you create that extra confidence you can play well there, but if you lose it does not matter.

“The conditions are completely different.”