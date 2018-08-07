Pliskova, Venus advance at Rogers Cup

Karolina Pliskova and Venus Williams won their respective matches on Monday in Montreal during a rain-affected first day of the Rogers Cup.

Thirteenth seed Williams advanced against lucky loser Caroline Dolehide of America, coming back from 3-1 down in the first set to take it 7-5 before running away with the second set 6-1.

Newlywed Karolina Pliskova also progressed to the last 32, the ninth-seeded Czech star made her first appearance on tour following her wedding last month, defeating compatriot Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4 after a tough battle.

“I know Katerina well because we practice in the same club. It’s never easy match in the first round, but I’m just happy that I’m through,” Pliskova said afterwards.

In other play on Monday, former world number one Maria Sharapova was denied by the weather as rain stopped her match against Bulgaria’s Sesil Karatantcheva with the Russian leading 4-1 in the first set.

Julia Goerges (10) of Germany defeated Timea Babos in three set 6-3, 6-7(7-3), 4-6 to make the second round while Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit also progressed after beating Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 3-6, 1-6.

Wednesday will see two-time grand slam winner Garbine Muguruza and French sixth seed Caroline Garcia take to the court.