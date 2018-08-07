Raonic starts well in Toronto

Milos Raonic gave the home fans something to cheer about on Monday as he defeated 10th seed David Goffin to advance to the Round of 32 at the Rogers Cup.

The Canadian star has dropped down to 30th in the rankings after a series of injuries, but showed why he was once ranked as high as 3rd in the world in Toronto with a strong performance against his Belgian opponent.

The big-serving Raonic used his deadliest weapon to full effect, sending down 13 aces and losing no points on first serve as he overpowered Goffin 6-3, 6-4.

He now faces the winner of the match between Frances Tiafoe and Marco Cecchinato.

The big surprise of the day saw 13th seed Jack Sock fall, the American going down 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev is through to the second round over No. 13 seed Jack Sock! He defeats the American 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in just over two hours. He'll face the winner of Lucas Pouille and 17-year-old wildcard Félix Auger-Aliassime. #RogersCup pic.twitter.com/P8WNtDdrd9 — Rogers Cup (@rogerscup) August 6, 2018

In other singles action, American qualifier Bradley Klahn defeated Spanish veteran David Ferrer 7-6, 6-4, while 11th seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina ousted Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-1, 6-2.

Pierre-Hughes Herbert of France and his compatriot Benoit Paire both advanced, Herbert defeating Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 while Paire beat Jared Donaldson of the US 6-3, 6-4.