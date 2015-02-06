Murray targets Rotterdam crown

The Scot fell short in his bid to win a third grand slam title, losing over four sets in the final against world No 1 Novak Djokovic in Melbourne.

But Murray's progression means he sits at number four in the men's rankings and is one of the favourites in a strong Dutch field.

He is joined by three of the Australian semi-finalists, with Tomas Berdych, Stan Wawrinka, and world No 6 Milos Raonic all making the trip to Europe.

In last year???s tournament, Murray was granted a wild card entry and was despatched in straight sets by Maric Cilic in the quarter-finals.

The lingering effects of back surgery were still hampering the 27-year-old and he will not run into US Open Champion Cilic, who is absent due to a persistent shoulder problem.

Frenchman Jo Wilfried Tsonga also missed out with an arm injury, but the presence of Ernests Gulbis, Roberto Bautista and Gilles Simon should mean that Murray must work hard for the crown.