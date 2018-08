How do you celebrate reaching four million followers on Instagram? If you’re Novak Djokovic, you make your beloved pooches the star of the show.

The recently crowned Wimbledon champion shared a video of his toy poodles loyally following him to the pool for a celebratory dunk – although they didn’t stick around for the splash.

As Djokovic explained, #poodlesdontlikewater.

Djokovic’s dogs are certainly no stranger to his Instagram account, as he clearly has a soft spot for his fluffy friends: