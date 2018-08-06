Kuznetsova fights back to clinch Citi Open title

Svetlana Kuznetsova won the Washington Open to claim her first WTA title in two years on Sunday, fending off four match points to beat Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-6(9-7), 6-2.

The No. 7 seed Vekic had four chances for victory in the second set, but was unable to close out the win.

The first set was a competitive affair, Vekic breaking first to go 3-1 up.

Kuznetsova eventually hit back in game nine to get back on serve, but was broken back immediately as the Croat claimed the first set in 51 minutes.

Things went with serve in the second until game 10, when Vekic passed up two match points while leading 5-4, allowing her Russian opponent to square things up.

Two more match points slipped by in the tiebreaker before Kuznetsova levelled the match, the 33-year old pulling away in the final set to clinch a remarkable comeback win.

Kuznetsova, a two-time Grand Slam champion currently ranked 128th after several months out with a wrist injury, becomes the lowest-ranked player ever to win in the US capital.

She was also a winner in Washington in 2014.