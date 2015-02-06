Seppi reaches Zagreb semis

The Italian, who ousted Roger Federer at the Australian Open, battled back from a 4-1 deficit in the deciding tie-break to complete a 3-6 6-2 7-6 (8-6) win.

Seppi let the opening set slip away and also failed to close out the match while serving at 6-5 up, but claimed five points in a row to seize control of the tie-break.

“I was 4-1 down in the tie-breaker, after I served for the match, so it was a rather difficult situation,” said Seppi. “He was actually playing very good from the moment I broke for 6-5; he hit four-five winners, and I couldn’t do anything. I am a bit lucky to be through”.

He was joined in the semi-finals by third-seed Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, who finally ended the resistance of Viktor Troicki of Serbia with a 6-1 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 win.

The Spaniard cruised through the first and led 4-1 in the second, but Troicki rallied to level the match and stubbornly held on until he was broken at 5-6.