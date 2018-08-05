Williams withdraws from Rogers Cup

Former world number one Serena Williams has withdrawn from the upcoming Rogers Cup in Canada due to personal reasons.



Williams was coming off the back of a devastating straight set 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta at the Silicon Valley Classic event last week, the worst loss of her distinguished career.



Rogers Cup tournament director Eugene Lapierre revealed the news to fans on Saturday.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Blsl9gAFSeL/?hl=en&taken-by=serenawilliams“We are disappointed Serena will not be joining us,” said Lapierre in a statement.

“Fans were very much looking forward to seeing her in action. Beyond the disappointment, the tournament as a whole remains a high-level competition.

“The entire top 10 is here, along with 22 of the top 25. There are exciting matches in store from the outset.”



Williams has endured a tumultuous return to tennis following her pregnancy, reaching the Wimbledon final but suffering a number of uncharacteristic defeats at the same time.