Zverev to face De Minaur in Citi final

Defending champion Alexander Zverev was in top form on Saturday as he brushed aside Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the final of the Washington Open.

The 21-year old looked strong against his 19-year old opponent, limiting him to just six games as he triumphed 6-2, 6-4 for a 15th win in 17 matches in Washington.

“I’m playing great here,” Zverev said. “Hopefully I can continue to do so (Sunday) and hopefully in the next few years, as well.”

Zverev is hoping to become the first player to win back-to-back titles in Washington since Juan Martin del Potro did so in 2008 and 2009.

Standing in his way will be another youngster in Australian Alex De Minaur.

Also 19, De Minaur saw off the challenge of Andrey Rublev in the other semi-final, the Aussie coming back from a set down to win 5-7, 7-6(8-6), 6-4 in just under three hours.

Comeback complete! @alexdeminaur fights all the way back from the brink, defeating #Rublev 5-7 7-6 6-4 to reach the #CO50 men’s final! pic.twitter.com/itnCJi92jL — Citi Open (@CitiOpen) August 5, 2018

De Minaur had earlier reached the semis after Andy Murray pulled out of their last eight matchup citing the late 3am finish of his match in the rain-hit tournament.

Rain delays also meant that Rublev was forced to play his quarter-final earlier on Saturday, the Russian overcoming America’s Denis Kudla 6-1, 6-4.