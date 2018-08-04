Zverev beats Nishikori to reach Citi Open semis

Alexander Zverev overcame Kei Nishikori and the weather to book his place in the semi-finals of Washington’s Citi Open.

On a rain affected day when all but one of the women’s singles matches were postponed until Saturday, number one seed Zverev eliminated former champion Nishikori after coming from behind to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

It keeps the 21-year-old on course to reach his fifth final of the season and claim his third trophy after wins in Munich and Madrid.

Refuse to lose. 💪 Sascha Zverev into the last 4️⃣in Washington, 3-6 6-1 6-4 over Nishikori. #CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/NIakMSjxpS — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 4, 2018

“It was great. It was a fantastic match, a very high level from the baseline,” Zverev said.

“We both played great, so happy to be through to the semi-finals. Hopefully it will be another good few days here.

“I felt like I had the more powerful shot. That worked out well in most of the rallies for me. It was a good high-level match.”

First Washington semi-final for @StefTsitsipas! The 🇬🇷 eases past Goffin 6-3 6-4. Meets Nishikori or Zverev…#CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/1ggTWYcxFH — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2018

Zverev will face 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas after he cruised to a 6-3, 6-4 win over third seed David Goffin.

Another 19-year-old, Alex de Minaur, is also through to the semi-finals after Andy Murray’s withdrawal due to fatigue. De Minaur will take on the winner of Andrey Rublev and Denis Kudla after their match was postponed until Saturday because of the weather.

In the only women’s match on Friday, Andrea Petkovic beat sixth seed Belinda Bencic 6-3, 2-6, 7-6.