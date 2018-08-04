Murray pulls out of Citi Open and Rogers Cup

Andy Murray pulled out of his Citi Open quarter-final on Friday, along with withdrawing from next week’s Rogers Cup.

Murray was left in tears after his last 16 encounter against Romania’s Marius Copil finished in the early hours of Friday morning and warned that he may be forced to withdraw from the tournament to avoid over-exerting himself in his recovery from hip surgery.

Tournament director Keely O’Brien had claimed that if Murray pulled out, it would be sending a negative message to the former world number one’s fans.

But the British player is determined to not to push his body too fast after missing 11 months of action and after three matches in four days, he will not compete again until the Cincinnati Masters on August 13.

“I’ve played quite a few matches this week in Washington and I need to be smart with my rest and recovery as I come back from injury,” Murray said.

“My plan is to head to Cincinnati early next week. Appreciate all the support this week in Washington, it’s amazing to be back playing.”