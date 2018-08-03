Murray unhappy with Citi Open scheduling

Andy Murray said he ‘may not play’ his Washington Open quarter-final after his third-round match finished at 03:02 local time.

An emotionally drained Murray broke down in tears after sealing a 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) victory over Marius Copil in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Scot, who recently returned from a lengthy lay-off due to hip surgery, is due to play Alex de Minaur in the quarter-finals later on Friday, but isn’t sure if he’s got the gas.

“I don’t know how players are expected to recover from that,” Murray said.

“My body doesn’t feel great right now. Finishing matches at three in the morning isn’t good for anyone involved in the event – players, TV, fans, anyone.

“When you’re expected to come back and perform the next day, I think that’s unreasonable.”