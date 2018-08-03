Tennis |

Linette stuns Osaka as another top seed falls

World number 62 Magda Linette eliminated the last of the top four seeds at the Citi Open after the Pole stunned Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

In a rain-affected encounter in Washington, Linette prevailed 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals, as she continued her good form from last week’s semi-final appearance at the Jiangxi International Women’s Tennis Open.

Linette was a break down in the final set, but won the last four games of the match – including the final 13 points in succession – to set up a quarter-final encounter against seventh seed Donna Vekic.

“I’m very happy, because it was really tough,” Linette said.

“I knew that at some point she [will] come back, and I just wanted to keep playing aggressive. And even though I missed some in the second set, I just tried to stay aggressive, and somehow I came back.”

Vekic was also involved in a three-set thriller after prevailing in the decisive tie-break against Fanny Stollar to go through 6-2, 3-6, 7-6.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nao Hibino pulled out of her encounter against sixth seed Belinda Bencic because of an abdominal injury, while Svetlana Kuznetsova beat Romania’s Ana Bogdan 6-2, 6-1.

