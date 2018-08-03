Alexander Zverev advances after beating brother

Alexander Zverev earned the family bragging rights over older brother Mischa to reach the quarter-finals of the Citi Open, in Washington.

Top seed and defending champion Alexander had only previously faced Mischa in the qualifying rounds of tournaments, but the 21-year-old came out on top in Thursday’s third round encounter.

It was a low-key match which included a rain delay, but in the end, it was a relatively routine victory for Alexander who went through 6-3, 7-5.

The Battle of the Brothers goes the way of Sascha Zverev 6-3 7-5. Title defence still on track…#CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/9tgidlT6gj — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 3, 2018

“It was just fun. That’s all I can say,” said Mischa.

The big shock of the day came when John Isner went down 6-4, 7-6 to world number 152 Noah Rubin. Isner looked fatigued after his exploits in Atlanta and Wimbledon, with several of his serves failing to reach the 100mph mark.

Elsewhere, Alex de Minaur beat 11th seed Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-5, while number 10 seed Stefanos Tsisipas overcame James Duckworth 6-3, 6-4.