Murray victorious in battle of the Brits

Andy Murray continued his comeback from injury on Wednesday with a three-set victory over fellow Brit Kyle Edmund at the Washington Open.

The former world number one won 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 to advance to the third round and gain some revenge over Edmund who had beaten him at Eastbourne just five weeks ago.

After a quiet start that saw the opening 10 games go with serve, Edmund broke for a 6-5 lead, only for Murray to hit straight back and then clinch the set in the tiebreak.

Edmund roared back to take the second set before Murray came on strong again in the final set guiding a backhand winner past his rival to earn the win after two-and-a-half hours on court.

The comeback continues….@andy_murray takes out compatriot Edmund 7-6(4) 1-6 6-4 to reach the third round in Washington.#CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/GOAIFRmidG — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 1, 2018

“Regardless of the result, we wanted to at least be dictating more points, trying to use my forehand, be close to the baseline,” said Murray afterwards. “And I think I did that, especially in some of the important moments in the third set.”

Also advancing was top seed Alexander Zverev, who completed a rain-delayed 6-2, 6-1 win over Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri to set up a third-round meeting with his elder brother and doubles partner Mischa, a 6-2, 7-6(7-5) winner over Tim Smyczek.

“It’s a special day, because not a lot of families can say two brothers played against each other on a such a high level, in one of the biggest tournaments in the world,” said Alexander. “Obviously, we both want to win. We won’t give each other anything.”

South Korea’s Hyeon Chung needed three sets to get past veteran Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus 7-6(6-3), 6-4, 6-3 as he continued his return from injury, while Kei Nishikori ensured more Asian representation in the last 16 with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over the USA’s Donald Young.

Sealed with an ace! 💥@keinishikori into the third round with a solid 6-3 6-4 win over Donald Young. Faces Shapovalov next.#CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/xokxlwpv8l — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 2, 2018

Nishikori will play rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov in the third round after the teenager defeated Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Third seed David Goffin was also a winner on Wednesday, the Belgian needing a third set tiebreaker to see off France’s Pierre-Hughes Herbert 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(7-5) to make the next round where he will play young American Frances Tiafoe.