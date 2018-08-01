Tennis |

Wawrinka struggles, crashes out of Citi Open

Stan Wawrinka’s poor 2018 form continued in Washington on Tuesday as he suffered defeat to qualifier Donald Young in the first round.

The three-time grand slam winner, whose ranking has dipped to 198 as he continues his return from a serious knee injury, lost out to Young after three hard-fought sets, going down 6-4, 6-7(7-5), 7-6(7-3).

Young will play seventh seed Kei Nishikori in the second round.

“It’s a tough loss, that’s for sure,” Wawrinka said. “It’s painful to lose in the first round here, especially 7-6 in the third. There were some positives, but I saw a lot of negatives. I was missing a lot, not feeling the way I wanted — I’m looking for confidence, for sure. It’s tough to not win a lot of matches. Then you start to think too much on the court.”

In other first-round action, top seed Alexander Zverev was leading Malek Jaziri of Tunisia 6-2 when play was suspended for the evening after several rain delays.

Earlier, France’s Benoit Paire threw a tantrum for the ages during his three-set defeat to Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus, Paire smashing three racquets in quick succession and earning a code violation during the final set as he lost 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Other winners on Tuesday were Australia’s Alex de Minaur, who defeated Vasek Popisil 7-6(8-6), 2-6, 3-6, while Daniil Medvedev went through after beating Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki 6-3, 5-7, 1-6.

American’s Jared Donaldson and Denis Kudla also progressed, winning their respective matches against Jordan Thompson and Lukas Lacko, while compatriot Thai-Son Kwiatkowski went out after losing to James Duckworth of Australia.

