Serena suffers career-worst defeat in Silicon Valley

Serena Williams suffered the most one-sided loss of her tennis career on Tuesday as she crashed out of the Silicon Valley Classic 6-1, 6-0 to Britain’s Johanna Konta.

Just two weeks after making the final of Wimbledon where she lost to Angelique Kerber, Williams looked a shadow of her former self as she made 25 unforced errors during the 53-minute match.

She hit double faults, missed returns and fired ground strokes long and wide in an strangely uncharacteristic performance.

Things had started well enough as Williams won her opening service game, only for Konta to win the next 12 games in a row to deal Williams an embarrassing defeat.

Johanna Konta stuns Serena Williams, 6-1, 6-0! Takes 12 games in a row to move into Silicon Valley Classic second round!

The 23-time Grand Slam winners previous worst loss was a 6-0, 6-2 defeat to Simona Halep in the 2014 WTA finals in Singapore.

Williams waved as she walked off the court, leaving Konta, the champion here in 2016, on court to discuss her performance.

“It’s an absolute privilege for me to be on the same court as her,” said Konta. “She obviously wasn’t playing anywhere near her best level but I was just trying to play the match on my terms and do what I can out here and put aside the incredible champion she is and play the player on the day.

“I felt that I did better than her on the day, but it’s still a humbling experience for me to be out here with her. I had to stay very much on every single point because against her it can turn around at any point.”