Stephens, Osaka into last 16

Second and third seeds Sloane Stephens and Naomi Osaka safely navigated their passage into the Round of 16 at the Washington Open on Tuesday.

US Open champion Stephens defeated fellow American Bethanie Mattek-Sands 7-5, 6-4, while Japan’s Osaka also got the better of her US opponent Bernarda Pera, winning 6-2, 7-6(7-4).

There was disappointment, however, for top seed Caroline Wozniacki. The Dane was forced to pull out of the tournament before her match against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine with a leg injury.

Wozniacki’s place taken by lucky loser Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium.

In other action, fourth seed and last year’s winner Ekaterina Makarova of Russia crashed out after losing 7-6(7-2) to Ana Bogdan of Romania.

Seventh seed Donna Vekic, whose match was delayed from Monday by poor weather, saw off Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 6-4, while eighth seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated Germany’s Tatjana Maria in three sets, eventually winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.