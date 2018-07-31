Wozniacki likes US hardcourt series

Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki is looking forward to getting back to action at this weeks Citi Open in Washington after taking a short break after Wimbledon.

The 28-year-old Wozniacki heads into the North American hardcourt series having had a particularly good 2018, winning her first grand slam title in January, when beating Simona Halep to lift the Australian Open crown.

Wozniacki kicks off her build-up to the US Open at the Citi Open against Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina on Wednesday.

Best part of my day when all my workouts are done! 😃 pic.twitter.com/kOwYRzAiLn — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) July 19, 2018

The Dane has previously reached the US Open final twice and will be hoping to go one better, come September, and lift her second grand slam title in New York.

“It feels great to have won my first Grand Slam. It was a great two weeks,” Wozniacki said. “At this point, you have to keep on working hard and try to be in the best shape possible heading into the US Open. That’s all you can do.”

Wozniacki is the top seed in Washington this week and will be up against the likes of Sloane Stephens and Naomi Osaka.

Despite winning 23 WTA titles on hard courts, Wozniacki hasn’t claimed a trophy in North America since the 2011 Connecticut Open.

“I took a little time off after Wimbledon,” Wozniacki said. “It has been a hard season. My old trainer came in and pushed me to my limits. I wanted to be in the best shape possible. So it feels fine.

“I love the hard court season. I love grass (also), I love hard courts.” She added. “It is the nicest part of the season. I’ve been working really hard to get to get in the best shape possible.”